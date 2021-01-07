Kuwait’s Minister of Foreign Affairs Sheikh Dr. Ahmed Naser Al Mohamed Al Sabah Image Credit: Supplied

Abu Dhabi: Remaining in the memory of the Gulf crisis are immortal stations, including the positions and the great moves of Kuwait’s Minister of Foreign Affairs Sheikh Ahmed Naser Al Mohamed Al Sabah, who was the first to reveal the Kuwaiti mediation seeking to resolve the dispute between Qatar, on one hand, and Saudi Arabia, UAE, Bahrain and Egypt, on the other hand.

Then assistant minister of foreign affairs, Al Sabah announced days after the outbreak of the crisis in June 2017, that "Kuwait always plays its role, which is moderation and balance, and to bring everyone to a common point, and bring them together around the negotiating table on all issues."

The negotiator of the Gulf crisis, who was later appointed Minister of Foreign Affairs, also took the lead in announcing the success of the difficult mission by opening the land and sea borders and airspace between Saudi Arabia and Qatar on Monday evening, after seven shuttle visits that made the Gulf and Arab balance and set the rhythm of dialogue between the brothers, and it was the key to success of the Kuwaiti mediation, under the directions of the Kuwaiti Emir Sheikh Nawaf Al Ahmed.

While informed sources confirmed the difficulty and complexities of the negotiations on the last night before the reconciliation summit in AlUla, they pointed to the importance of the young foreign minister's diplomatic skills in creating balance and positive neutrality, and the soft diplomacy between the two sister countries, Saudi Arabia and Qatar, which contributed to the success of the Kuwaiti mediation.

It was a renewed version of the diplomacy of the late Emir Sheikh Sabah Al Ahmed, the maker of the great legacy of Kuwait's foreign policy, along with the Prime Minister Sheikh Sabah Al Khaled.

This was strengthened by the fact that he was a descendant of a diplomatic family, as his father, Sheikh Nasser Al Mohamed and his uncle, the late Sheikh Badr Al Mohamed, who granted him an opportunity to be a diplomat of a unique style in an extension of the ancient Kuwaiti traditions.

The French language teacher and the black box of the Gulf crisis, through his recent mediation, strengthened the record number of Kuwaiti mediations and the long history of positive initiatives to end conflicts and enhance stability in the region.

Among the latest positive moves by Kuwait are the efforts made to bring closer the points of view between the Yemeni parties, by hosting them in 2016, and the constant confirmation of Kuwait's readiness to host the Yemeni parties again to reach a final solution to the crisis.