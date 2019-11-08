Iranian forces hit the drone in Mahshahr in the oil-rich Khuzestan province

Dubai: Iran’s air defence force has shot down an “unknown” drone in the country’s south-west, the official IRNA news agency reported on Friday.

The agency said that Iranian forces hit the drone in the early morning at Mahshahr, which is in the oil-rich Khuzestan province and lies on the Arabian Gulf.

The report did not say whether the drone was a military or commercially available device.

Provincial governor Gholamreza Shariati told IRNA that the drone belonged to a “foreign” country and that parts of the drone had been recovered in a nearby lagoon.

He said the drone had violated Iran’s airspace.

In June, Iran shot down a US surveillance drone in the Strait of Hormuz.

Tehran said the drone “violated” its territorial airspace, while the US called the missile fire “an unprovoked attack” in international airspace over the narrow mouth of the Arabian Gulf.