“These demands were not new. They were part of the 2013 and 2014 Riyadh agreements signed by the GCC leaders, including Qatar’s Emir Shaikh Tamim. Thus, there is a moral obligation for Qatar to implement its provisions aimed at finding a radical solution to the problems resulting from Doha’s unacceptable and irresponsible actions that seriously jeopardise the security and stability of the Gulf states. These states are targeted by the acts sabotage and public disorder perpetrated by terrorist individuals and organisations based in Doha or backed by Qatar as part of its plan to change regimes in the Gulf states,” he said.