Abu Dhabi: Saudi Arabia’s Minister of Foreign Affairs Prince Faisal Bin Farhan launched a smartphone app for self-registration of the biometrics of Hajj and Umrah pilgrims, on Wednesday, local media reported.
The move will enable aspiring pilgrims to get Hajj and Umrah visas issued online from their respective countries without approaching the visa centres.
On their arrival in Saudi Arabia, pilgrims will get the biometrics matching process carried out, the Saudi Press Agency reported.
With the launch of the new system, Saudi Arabia has become the first country that allows the registration of biometrics via smartphones for issuing electronic visas.
The self-registration of biometrics service will be implemented through the Saudi Company for Visa and Travel Solutions.