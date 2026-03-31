GCC Secretary-General condemns Knesset law allowing execution of Palestinian prisoners
Dubai: The Secretary-General of the Gulf Cooperation Council on Tuesday condemned the Israeli Knesset’s approval of a law allowing the execution of Palestinian prisoners, describing it as a flagrant violation of international and humanitarian law.
Jasem Mohamed Al Budaiwi said in a statement that the move represented a serious breach of legal and moral norms, warning it posed a threat to the Palestinian people.
He called on the international community to meet its legal and humanitarian responsibilities and act to halt what he described as illegal Israeli decisions and practices.
Al Budaiwi reiterated the GCC’s firm and longstanding support for the Palestinian cause, stressing the need for a political solution based on ending the Israeli occupation and establishing an independent Palestinian state along the 1967 borders, with East Jerusalem as its capital.