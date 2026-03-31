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GCC condemns Israeli law allowing execution of Palestinian prisoners

GCC Secretary-General condemns Knesset law allowing execution of Palestinian prisoners

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Khitam Al Amir, Chief News Editor
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Jasem Mohamed Albudaiwi, Secretary General of the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC)
Jasem Mohamed Albudaiwi, Secretary General of the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC)
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Dubai: The Secretary-General of the Gulf Cooperation Council on Tuesday condemned the Israeli Knesset’s approval of a law allowing the execution of Palestinian prisoners, describing it as a flagrant violation of international and humanitarian law.

Jasem Mohamed Al Budaiwi said in a statement that the move represented a serious breach of legal and moral norms, warning it posed a threat to the Palestinian people.

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He called on the international community to meet its legal and humanitarian responsibilities and act to halt what he described as illegal Israeli decisions and practices.

Al Budaiwi reiterated the GCC’s firm and longstanding support for the Palestinian cause, stressing the need for a political solution based on ending the Israeli occupation and establishing an independent Palestinian state along the 1967 borders, with East Jerusalem as its capital.

 

Khitam Al Amir
Khitam Al AmirChief News Editor
With over 30 years of journalistic experience spanning from Jordan to the UAE, Khitam has spent the past 22 years reporting on national and regional news from Dubai, with a strong focus on the UAE, GCC and broader Arab affairs. As Chief News Editor, she brings extensive expertise in delivering breaking and engaging news to readers. Beginning her tenure as a translator, she advanced through roles as Senior Translator and Chief Translator before transitioning to editorial positions, culminating in her current leadership role. Her responsibilities encompass monitoring breaking news across the UAE and the broader Arab region, ensuring timely and accurate dissemination to the public.​ Born into a family of journalists, Khitam's passion for news was ignited early in life. A defining moment in her youth occurred in September 1985 when she had the opportunity to converse with the late British Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher during her visit to a Palestinian refugee camp north of Amman. During this encounter, Khitam shared her family's experiences of displacement from their home in Palestine and their subsequent refuge in Jordan. This poignant interaction not only deepened her understanding of geopolitical issues but also solidified her commitment to pursuing a career in journalism, aiming to shed light on the stories of those affected by regional conflicts. Khitam’s commitment to accurate and timely reporting drives her to seek out news that interests readers, making her a trusted source for news on the UAE and the broader Gulf region.
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