Abu Dhabi: The Gulf Cooperation Council has condemned Iranian threats to the UAE after the UAE-Israel peace agreement.
The secretary general of the six-member Gulf Cooperation Council on Sunday condemned “threats” by Iran’s president and other Iranian officials over the agreement with Israel to normalise relations, the GCC said in a statement.
GCC called on Iran to stop interferring in other countries’ affairs and to refrain from the language of threats.
It also voiced support to the UAE against threats to its security and sovereignty.
Iranian President Hassan Rouhani said on Saturday the UAE has made a “huge mistake” in reaching the treaty with Israel, condemning what he called a betrayal by the Gulf state.