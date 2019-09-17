Saudi Arabia said preliminary findings show Iranian weapons were used in the attack

Smoke is seen at the Aramco facility in the eastern city of Abqaiq, Saudi Arabia, September 14, 2019. Image Credit: Reuters

UAE Minister of State for Foreign Affairs Anwar Gargash tweeted on Tuesday saying that Saturday's attacks on Saudi oil facilities is a "dangerous escalation" and it can't be linked to the war in Yemen.

"Justifying the unprecedented terrorist attack on Aramco facilities by linking it to developments in Yemen is totally unacceptable," Gargash said on Twitter. "The attack is a dangerous escalation in itself."

Adding that 'The correct location for every Arab and responsible country in the world should be with Saudi Arabia.'

The comments by Gargash, whose country is part of the Saudi-led coalition fighting a war in Yemen, follow Iranian President Hassan Rouhani saying the attacks were the result of a years-long war that Saudi Arabia has waged on Yemen.

Saudi Arabia said preliminary findings show Iranian weapons were used in the attack on one of its key oil installations, but stopped short of directly blaming the Islamic Republic for the strikes that cut its crude output by half and rattled oil markets.