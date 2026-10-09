Saudi Arabia, Bahrain, Kuwait, Oman and Qatar could see waiver process begin this month
Dubai: Five Gulf countries are close to beginning the process that could eventually give their citizens visa-free access to Europe’s Schengen area, according to the secretary-general of the Gulf Cooperation Council.
Jasem Mohamed Al Budaiwi said Saudi Arabia, Bahrain, Kuwait, Oman and Qatar are “very close” to the start of procedures that could lead to the removal of Schengen visa requirements, raising expectations of an announcement when Gulf and European leaders meet in Riyadh later this month.
Speaking on Arab Views, the programme produced by Arab News, Al Budaiwi said the second GCC-EU summit on October 24 is expected to deliver progress across a range of issues.
“I will give you something exclusive,” he said. “We are very close to reaching the beginning of the process to waive the Schengen visa for GCC citizens, for the five countries, the five remaining countries.”
He added that he expected “something positive” on the issue at the summit.
The comments stop short of saying that visa-free travel will begin immediately. Rather, Al Budaiwi was referring to the start of the process that would be required before the five countries could secure a full exemption.
The UAE is currently the only GCC member whose citizens can travel to the Schengen area without a short-stay visa. The EU and the UAE signed a visa-waiver agreement in May 2015, allowing eligible travellers to stay for up to 90 days in any 180-day period.
For the other five Gulf states, the European Union has gradually eased visa rules while discussions over full exemption have continued.
Saudi, Bahraini and Omani citizens have been eligible since April 2024 for five-year multiple-entry Schengen visas under decisions adopted by the European Commission.
Kuwaiti and Qatari citizens have also benefited from more favourable multiple-entry visa arrangements since 2023.
But a multiple-entry visa is still a visa: applicants must continue to apply and meet the normal Schengen requirements before travelling.
A full exemption would remove that requirement for short visits.
The European Commission proposed in 2022 that Kuwait and Qatar be moved to the list of countries whose citizens are exempt from short-stay visas. That proposal has still not completed the EU legislative process and remains listed by the European Parliament as awaiting its position at first reading.
The 2022 proposal originally focused on Kuwait and Qatar, although the European Parliament committee considering the measure later recommended extending visa-free treatment to Oman as well.