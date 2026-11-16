Flights booked, hotel reserved — but what about the visa? The challenge facing UAE travellers

Living in the UAE means living at one of the world’s great crossroads.

For many residents, international travel is not an occasional luxury. It is part of everyday life — visiting family overseas, taking children on holiday, attending a business meeting in Europe, flying to the US for work, or simply making the most of the UAE’s connectivity to the rest of the world.

The numbers underline just how mobile the country has become. UAE airports handled a record 156.8 million passengers in 2025, up 6.1 per cent year-on-year. Dubai International Airport alone welcomed 95.2 million passengers, the highest annual international passenger traffic ever recorded by an airport. DXB is now connected to 291 destinations across 110 countries.

But for many UAE residents, booking the flight is the easy part. The real uncertainty can begin with the visa.

When the holiday depends on an appointment

Consider Europe

Schengen countries remain among the most popular destinations for UAE residents, but securing a visa can involve several stages: finding an appointment, understanding which documents apply to the individual case, preparing financial and employment records, arranging travel documentation and ensuring that everything is consistent before submission.

Demand is significant. Around 298,000 Schengen visa applications were lodged from the UAE in 2025, an increase of 14.6 per cent from the previous year. Germany attracted the largest number of applications from the UAE, followed by the Netherlands, Spain, France and Italy.

That demand can turn appointment availability into a genuine travel-planning problem. During peak periods, UAE residents have reported waiting months for Schengen appointments, with some even changing their holiday destination because they could not secure a suitable slot in time.

And the consequences of getting an application wrong can be costly. In 2025, around 71,200 Schengen applications submitted from the UAE were refused, according to figures based on European Commission data.

This is where professional visa assistance can offer something more valuable than simply filling out a form: clarity before the application is submitted.

The problem is often not the form — it is everything around it

Visa applications can appear straightforward until the applicant begins assembling the file.

Does the bank statement support the proposed trip? Is the employment letter formatted correctly? Does the travel itinerary make sense? Is an invitation letter required? Which visa category is appropriate? When should the appointment be booked? What happens if the applicant is travelling with a spouse or children?

A missing document or inconsistent piece of information can create delays at precisely the moment when flights, hotels and annual leave may already have been arranged.

Dubai-based visa consultancy Veeserve has built its service around addressing these practical pain points.

Rather than treating a visa as a simple transaction, the company provides one-to-one eligibility assessment, documentation review and preparation, appointment or biometrics booking assistance, application submission, tracking and follow-up.

For the traveller, the benefit is simple: fewer unanswered questions and less time spent trying to understand the process alone.

Schengen today, America tomorrow

The challenge becomes even clearer when different destinations are involved.

A family travelling to France or Germany may need to navigate the Schengen process. A professional travelling to London will face a different UK procedure. A UAE resident planning to visit the United States may need to prepare for an interview and potentially lengthy appointment timelines.

Current US Department of State data illustrates how dramatically appointment availability can vary. The published wait-time system shows that interview-required visa categories at US missions can carry waits running into several months, depending on the post and visa category, with availability changing as new appointments are released.

That means a visa is no longer something travellers should necessarily leave until a few weeks before departure.

For destinations such as the US, UK, Schengen countries, Canada and Australia, Veeserve assists clients with documentation, appointment coordination and time-sensitive cases, while also supporting applicants facing more complex circumstances.

Importantly, no consultancy controls an embassy's decision or can guarantee a visa approval. The practical value lies elsewhere: helping travellers prepare properly, understand the process and avoid preventable mistakes.

Convenience matters when life is already busy

For a UAE professional working long hours, a parent organising a family holiday or an executive travelling at short notice, even the logistics of preparing a visa can become burdensome.

Collecting documents, checking requirements, travelling to submit paperwork and repeatedly following up can consume time that many residents simply do not have.

Veeserve's Premium Doorstep Visa Service is designed around that reality. The company can coordinate document collection, verification, application submission and embassy-related processes without requiring the client to manage every administrative step personally.

That changes the value proposition considerably. The benefit is not merely “visa processing”.

It is time saved, uncertainty reduced and a complicated process made easier to manage.

Business travellers face an even bigger cost when things go wrong

The same challenge applies to companies.

An employee missing an international conference, a senior executive unable to attend a client meeting or a manager delaying a business trip because of a visa issue can have consequences far beyond the cost of an airline ticket.

For corporate clients, Veeserve provides end-to-end assistance covering eligibility assessment, document preparation and verification, application filing and embassy coordination. The service is designed for employees, managers, executives and other key personnel travelling internationally.

For HR departments and administrative teams, having one point of coordination can also reduce the time spent managing different visa requirements for different employees and destinations.

More than 50 destinations, but one underlying need

Veeserve currently supports applications for more than 50 countries, covering major destinations across Europe, Asia, North America, Oceania, Africa and South America.

These include the UK, France, Germany, Italy, Spain and Switzerland in Europe; the US and Canada in North America; as well as Australia, Japan, China, Singapore, South Korea and numerous other destinations.

Yet despite the differences between those visa systems, travellers generally want the same thing.

They want to know what is required.

They want to know whether their documents are ready.

They want realistic expectations about timing.

And they want someone to guide them when the process becomes unclear.

That is increasingly important in a country as internationally connected as the UAE.

Taking some of the stress out of travel

There will always be elements of the visa process that applicants cannot control — appointment availability, processing times and the final decision of the embassy or immigration authority among them.

What travellers can control is how well prepared they are before they apply.

Veeserve's approach focuses on documentation accuracy, regulatory compliance, transparent communication and personalised support, with dedicated teams assisting clients through the different stages of their applications.

The company also emphasises realistic timelines and transparent pricing rather than treating visa applications as a process built around promises.

For UAE residents who may travel several times a year, that can make an important difference.

Because when a family has already chosen its summer destination, an executive has a meeting waiting in another country or a traveller has spent months planning a long-awaited holiday, the visa should ideally be the administrative part of the journey — not the part that defines it.

And in one of the world's most connected countries, helping make that process simpler may be the most meaningful service a visa consultancy can provide.