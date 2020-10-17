Dubai: Kuwait is still topping the GCC countries in the daily COVID-19 infections with 739 new cases reported in a single day, followed by Bahrain, Saudi Arabia, and Qatar.
The Ministry of Health also confirmed four more fatalities and 613 new recoveries, bringing the total cases to 115,483, including 694 deaths and 107,108 recoveries, leaving 7,681 active cases, out of which 139 in critical condition.
Bahrain
Meanwhile, Bahrain’s total cases of coronavirus have now touched 77,325 after registering 371 new coronavirus cases in a single day. According to the Ministry of Health’s latest update, four people succumbed to the deadly virus over the past 24 hours, taking death toll to 293
The ministry also announced the full recovery of 408 patients, pushing total recoveries to 73,421, while active cases amounted to 3612, including 42 critical.
Saudi Arabia
Saudi Arabia registered 359 new coronavirus cases over the past 24 hours, bringing the total number of confirmed infections in the kingdom to 341,854.
According to the Ministry of Health, 21 more fatalities have been reported during the past 24 hours, taking total fatalities to 5,165.
A additional 370 patients made full recovery, raising the total number of recovered cases to 328,165, with the recovery rate hitting 95.99 per cent. There are currently 8,524 active cases, out of which 829 are critical.
Qatar
Qatar reported 235 new infections, one fatality and 212 recoveries during the last 24 hours.
In its daily coronavirus update, the Ministry of Public Health said the country’s total infections have risen to 129,227, including 223 deaths and 126,218recoveries.
Active cases have declined to 2,786, including 394 that are critical and are still under intensive care.