People wearing protective masks wait to board a bus at a station in Kuwait City. Image Credit: AFP

Kuwait

The coronavirus infected 691 people in Kuwait in the past 24 hours, raising the infection cases to 136,341. Two patients also died of COVID-19, bringing the death toll to 835.

The Ministry of Health’s spokesperson Dr. Abdullah Al Sanad said that those receiving medical care in ICU has reached 111, making the total cases confirmed to have (COVID-1) disease and are still receiving the necessary medical care to 8,604 cases.

Al Sanad added that the number of swabs conducted in the past 24 hours amounted to 5,462, bringing the total to 1006712 tests. The Ministry also announced that 558 infections had recovered in the past 24 hours, bringing the total number of recovery cases to 126,902.

Saudi Arabia

Meanwhile, Saudi Arabia’s Ministry of Health recorded on Saturday 349 new coronavirus cases over the past 24 hours, registering a decrease of 92 infections as compared to Friday’s figure of 441.

The ministry also announced 16 more deaths from the complications caused by the virus over the past 24 hours. This brings the total number of confirmed infections in the kingdom to 352,950 and virus-related fatalities to 5,641.

The ministry also reported 379 new recoveries over the past 24 hours, raising the total number of people free from the deadly virus to 339,947.

Riyadh recorded the highest number of daily infections with 62 cases followed by Makkah with 29, Jeddah with 28, Madinah with 27 and Yanbu with 23 infections.

According to the ministry, there were 7,362 active cases in the Kingdom, 807 of which were critical cases.

Qatar

Qatar on Saturday recorded 203 new COVID-19 cases — 157 from within the community and 46 travellers returning from abroad.

As many as 9,035 COVID-19 tests were carried out on Saturday. The Ministry of Public Health also reported 221 recoveries. With this, the active cases in Qatar increased to 2,759, while the total recoveries jumped to 132,577.

No new deaths linked to the virus was reported in the last 24 hour, leaving the death toll so far at 234.

Bahrain