159 new recoveries from COVID-19 were reported over the past 24 hours in Saudi Arabia. Image Credit: AFP

Dubai: Oman on Tuesday registered only 70 new cases of COVID-19, marking a drastic fall in its daily reported infections. The Ministry of Health confirmed two more deaths in the Sultanate. This brings the total infections in the country to 128,633 and total fatalities to 1,497.

An additional 174 new recoveries were also reported over the past 24 hours, pushing the Sultanate’s total recoveries to 121,356. The ministry urged everyone to adhere to social distancing instructions issued by the Supreme Committee tasked with tackling COVID-19.

Qatar

The Ministry of Public Health on Tuesday confirmed the detection of 206 cases, bringing the total infections in Qatar to 143,428.

One fatality was reported over the past 24 hours, raising fatality tally to 245.

According to the ministry’s latest update, a further 132 patients have fully recovered, pushing the total number of people recovered from the virus across the country to 141,147. Active cases have now touched 2,036, including 265 that are stable under treatment, while 28 are critical under intensive care.

Bahrain

An additional 202 new cases of COVID-19 have been detected in Bahrain, bringing the total confirmed cases in the Kingdom to 91,935. No new deaths were reported over the past 24 hours, leaving fatality tally at 351.

The new cases include 99 expatriate workers, 84 newly infected people after making contacts with active cases, and 19 are travel related. There were 187 recoveries, increasing total recoveries to 89,643.

The active cases have now touched 1,941, including 1,930 that are stable, while there are 27 cases still receiving treatment and 11 are critical under intensive care.

Saudi Arabia

Saudi Arabia’s Ministry of Health on Tuesday recorded 149 new COVID-19 cases, taking overall tally of infections in the Kingdom to 362,488.

The ministry also reported 8 more deaths from complications caused by the deadly virus over the past 24 hours.

This brings the total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in the Kingdom to 362,339 and virus-related fatalities to 6,204.

A further 159 new recoveries were reported over the past 24 hours, raising the total number of people recovered from the deadly virus to 353,512, with the recovery rate rising to 97.52 per cent.