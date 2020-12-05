Saudi Arabia
Saudi Arabia recorded 190 new coronavirus cases and 14 COVID-19-related deaths in the last 24 hours, the Ministry of Health reported on Saturday.
The ministry of health added that it registered 324 recoveries in the last 24 hours, taking the total number of recovered cases in the Kingdom to 348,562.
Qatar
Qatar’s Ministry of Public Health (MOPH) announced today 140 new confirmed cases during the last 24 hours, of which 108 are from community cases and 32 from travellers returning from abroad who are subject to quarantine.
The MOPH also recorded 188 recoveries from the virus during the past 24 hours, bringing the total number of cases that recovered in Qatar to 137,060.
Bahrain
Bahrain today recorded 167 new cases alongside 112 recoveries. The Health Ministry revealed that of today’s 167 new cases, 96 were expatriate workers, 62 contacts of local cases, and nine travel-related.
There are currently 12 COVID-19 cases in a critical condition, and 20 cases receiving treatment. 1,537 cases are stable out of a total of 1,549 active cases.