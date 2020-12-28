No deaths reported in Oman over the last 72 hours

People visiting Al Futah Park, in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. The kingdom today recorded 119 new COVID-19 cases, marking the lowest single-day infections in almost nine months since the outbreak of the pandemic. Image Credit: Reuters

Dubai: Oman has registered the lowest single-day count of COVID-19 cases, with just 91 infections reported on Monday.

The Ministry of Health announced that no deaths were reported in the Sultanate over the last 72 hours. This brings the total infections in the country to 128, 563, including 1,495 deaths.

An additional 206 new recoveries were also recorded over the past 24 hours, taking total recoveries to 121,182

The ministry urged the public to continue to adhere to social distancing instructions issued by the Supreme Committee

Bahrain

An additional 215 new cases have been detected in Bahrain, bringing the total confirmed cases in the Kingdom to 91,733. No new deaths were reported over the past 24 hours, leaving fatality tally at 351.

The new cases include 105 expatriate workers, 102 newly infected people after making contacts with active cases, and eight are travel related. There were 130 recoveries, increasing total recoveries to 89,456.

The active cases have now touched 1,926, including 1,915 that are stable, while there are 32 cases still receiving treatment and 11 are critical under intensive care.

Saudi Arabia

Saudi Arabia’s Ministry of Health today recorded 119 new cases, marking the lowest single-day infections in almost nine months since the outbreak of the pandemic in the Kingdom.

The ministry also reported 11 more deaths from complications caused by the deadly virus over the past 24 hours.

This brings the total number of the confirmed COVID-19 cases in the Kingdom to 362,339 and virus-related fatalities to 6,196.

The ministry said that a further 174 new recoveries over the past 24 hours, raising the total number of people recovered from the deadly virus to 353,353, with the recovery rate rising to 97.52 per cent.

With the steady fall in new infections, the active cases in the Kingdom also dropped to 2,790, out of which 393 that are critical.

Qatar

The Ministry of Public Health today announced that 160 people have tested positive for coronavirus, bringing the total infections in Qatar to 143,222.

No new fatalities were reported over the past 24 hours, keeping fatality tally at 244.

According to the ministry’s latest update, a further 149 patients have fully recovered, pushing the total number of people recovered from the virus across the country to 141,015.