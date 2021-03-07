The Ministry of Health has confirmed the detection of 1,059 new coronavirus cases and eight fatalities in Oman, taking total infections to 143,955 and death toll to 1,591. Image Credit: AFP

Dubai: Saudi Arabia on Sunday recorded 357 new COVID-19 cases and four deaths, bringing the total number of confirmed infections in the Kingdom to 379,831, and fatality tally to 6,528.

According to the latest update by the Ministry of Health, the total number of recoveries has gone up to 370,614 as 314 patients have fully recovered.

The active cases have reached 2,689 out of which 505 are critical and in intensive care.

Dr. Mohammed Al Abdul Ali, the ministry’s spokesperson said that more than 1.3 million people have so far received the vaccine and urged the public to quickly sign up for vaccination as it is only way to return to normalcy.

Oman

The Ministry of Health has confirmed the detection of 1,059 new coronavirus cases and eight fatalities in the Sultanate, taking total infections to 143,955 and death toll to 1,591.

According to the latest update by the ministry, the total number of people recovered across the country has risen to 134,314.

The ministry renewed its call upon the public in the wake of the rising coronavirus cases, urging them to adhere to precautionary measures and social distancing instructions issued by the Supreme Committee tasked with tackling COVID-19.

Bahrain

The Ministry of Health announced the detection of 612 new coronavirus cases and one death in Bahrain, bringing the total confirmed cases in the Kingdom to 126,126 and fatality tally to 469.

There were 746 fresh recoveries over the past 24 hours, pushing total recoveries to 119,047. The active cases have now touched 6,610, including 6,552 that are stable and 58 are critical cases under intensive care.

Qatar

A further 474 new COVID-19 cases have been confirmed in Qatar, pushing the total number of confirmed infections in the country to 166,949.

No new deaths were reported in the past 24 hours, keeping death toll at 262.

According to the ministry’s latest update, 301 patients have fully recovered, shooting up the total number of people recovered across the country to 156,001.