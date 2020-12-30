Jean Jabbour, WHO representative to Oman, receives his first dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine in the Omani capital Muscat on December 27, 2020. Image Credit: AFP

Dubai: Oman’s daily count of new COVID-19 cases has continued to fall drastically, with just 86 infections reported on Wednesday.

According to its latest update, the Ministry of Health announced that no deaths were reported in the Sultanate over the last 24 hours. This brings the country’s overall tally of infections to 128,719, including 1,497 deaths.

An additional 258 fresh recoveries were also recorded over the past 24 hours, taking total recoveries to 121,614.

The ministry urged everyone to continue to abide by social distancing protocols issued by the Supreme Committee tasked with tackling COVID-19.

Bahrain

A further 234 people have tested positive for COVID-19 in Bahrain, bringing the total confirmed cases in the Kingdom to 92,169. One person died of the virus over the past 24 hours, pushing the fatality tally to 352.

The new cases include 122 expatriate workers, 96 newly infected people after having contacts with active cases, and 16 are travel related. There were 161 recoveries, in-creasing total recoveries to 89,804.

The active cases have now touched 2,014, including 2,004 that are stable, while there are 25 cases still receiving treatment and 10 are critical under intensive care.

Kuwait

The Ministry of Health has confirmed the detection of 205 new COVID-19 cases in the country, taking its total tally of infections to 150,298.

One more death was reported in the past 24 hours, pushing the death toll to 933. The ministry also announced the recovery of 228 coronavirus infected patients, raising the total number of people recovered from the virus to 146,284.

The active cases have dropped to 3,081, out of which 46 are critical under intensive care.

Qatar

The Ministry of Public Health today confirmed the detection of 193 new coronavirus cases, bringing the total infections in Qatar to 143,621 No new deaths were reported over the past 24 hours, keeping fatality tally at 245.

According to the ministry’s latest update, a further 153 patients have fully recovered, pushing the total number of people recovered from the virus across the country to 141,300. Active cases have now touched 2,076, including 266 that are stable under treatment, while 30 are critical under intensive care.

Saudi Arabia

Saudi Arabia’s Ministry of Health has registered 113 new COVID-19 cases and 10 more deaths on Wednesday, bringing the total number of the confirmed infections to 362,601 and virus-related fatalities to 6,214.

The ministry announced a further 170 new recoveries reported over the past 24 hours, raising the total number of people recovered from the deadly virus to 353,682