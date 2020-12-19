A total of 244 people have tested positive for the coronavirus in Kuwait over the past 24 hours, raising the infection cases to 147,775. Image Credit: File picture

Dubai: The latest COVID-19 figures from Kuwait, Saudi Arabia, Qatar and Bahrain proves the virus is showing no signs of relenting.

Kuwait

A total of 244 people have tested positive for the coronavirus in Kuwait over the past 24 hours, raising the infection cases to 147,775. Meanwhile, two patients have died, bringing the death toll to 918.

According to the Ministry of Health, some 286 more people had recovered from the virus, pushing the total of those to have overcome the disease to 143,641.

Saudi Arabia

Not far from Kuwait, Saudi Arabia’s Ministry of Health recorded 158 new cases, bringing the total number of confirmed infections in the Kingdom to 360,848.

According to the country’s latest update, 11 more patients died due to complications caused by the virus over the past 24 hours, taking the death toll to 6,112.

The ministry also reported 149 new recoveries over the past 24 hours, taking the total number of people free from the deadly virus to 351,722, with the recovery rate rising to 97.5 percent.

With the steady fall in new infections, the active cases in the Kingdom also dropped to 3,014 out of which 425 were critical cases.

Qatar

As for Qatar, the Ministry of Public Health (MOPH) announced today 142 new confirmed cases including 110 community cases and 32 travellers returning from abroad. The Ministry also reported one new death.

The country also recorded 137 recoveries from the virus during the past 24 hours, bringing the total number of cases that recovered in Qatar to 139,521.

Bahrain

In Bahrain, out of 8,804 new COVID-19 tests, 140 new cases have been detected, taking the total number of confirmed infections to 89,883. There were 157 recoveries from COVID-19, increasing total recoveries to 88,003