The coronavirus infected 426 people in Kuwait in the past 24 hours, raising the infection cases to 139,734. Image Credit: Supplied

Dubai: The coronavirus (COVID-19) infected 426 people in Kuwait in the past 24 hours, raising the infection cases to 139,734, since the outbreak of the pandemic. 2 patients died, bringing the death toll to 863.

The number of people hospitalized with the virus currently stands at 7,311, with 84 of them in intensive care units, according to a Health ministry statement, adding that some 5,667 swab tests were conducted over the last day out of a total of 1,047,902 so far.

The ministry also reported that some 511 patients had recovered from the virus over the past day, raising the total of those to have overcome the disease to 131,560.

Saudi Arabia

Meanwhile, Saudi Arabia’s Ministry of Health recorded on Saturday 221 new coronavirus cases over the past 24 hours, marking the lowest single-day number in nearly eight months since the outbreak of the pandemic in the kingdom.

The kingdom has reported less than 300 infections thrice in a week with 286 recorded on Friday and 290 on Wednesday.

Single-day coronavirus-related deaths over the past 24 hours also dropped to 16, the statement added.

This brings the total number of confirmed infections in the Kingdom to 355,034 and virus-related fatalities to 5,761.

The ministry also reported 478 new recoveries over the past 24 hours, raising the total number of people free from the deadly virus to 342,882 with the recovery rate rising to 96.58 percent.

Riyadh recorded the highest number of daily infections with 63 cases followed by Medina with 22, and Mecca Jeddah and Jubail with 12 cases each.

Qatar

The Ministry of Public Health (MOPH) announced today 174 new confirmed cases during the last 24 hours, of which 139 are from community cases and 35 from travellers returning from abroad who are subject to quarantine.

The MOPH also recorded 186 recoveries from the virus during the past 24 hours, bringing the total number of cases that recovered in Qatar to 134,100.

Bahrain

Out of 9,486 COVID-19 tests carried out on 20 November 2020, 150 new cases have been detected among 51 expatriate workers, 87 new cases are contacts of active cases, and 12 are travel related. There were 172 recoveries, increasing total recoveries to 83,416.