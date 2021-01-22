Four more fatalities reported in Saudi Arabia in past 24 hours

The total number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Bahrain has risen to 98,878 as on Friday, January 22, 2021. Image Credit: Shutterstock

Dubai: The Bahraini Health Ministry on Friday reported 305 coronavirus infections, taking the total number of confirmed cases in the Kingdom to 98,878.

The death toll in Bahrain due to COVID-19 is still 366 as no new fatalities were reported in the past 24 hours.

There were 354 recoveries from COVID-19, increasing total recoveries to 95,594. There are currently 15 COVID-19 cases in a critical condition, and 46 cases receiving treatment. In all, 2,903 are stable out of a total of 2,918 active cases.

Qatar

Qatar’s Ministry of Public Health (MoPH) on Friday reported 263 new cases of coronavirus while 141 people recovered from the virus in the last 24 hours.

This brings the total number of confirmed infections in the country to 148,521 and recovered in Qatar to 144,619, leaving 3,654 active cases under treatment.

Till now 248 people succumbed to the virus in Qatar, which is one of the lowest in the world.

There are 47 cases of hospital admissions in the last 24 hours taking the total number of patients in the hospital to 355.

Six were admitted to intensive care in the last 24 hours, and so 34 people continue to receive medical attention in ICU.

Saudi Arabia

Saudi Arabia reported 213 new COVID-19 cases over the past 24 hours, raising the total to 365,988, the Ministry of Health reports.

Meanwhile, 188 individuals who had previously tested positive for the virus recovered, raising the total recoveries to 357,525.

The death toll increased to 6,346 after four people died due to COVID-19-related complications.