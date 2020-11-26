Saudi Arabia’s Ministry of Health reported 322 new cases over the past 24 hours, bringing the total number of confirmed infections in the Kingdom to 356,389. Image Credit: AFP

Dubai: The daily reported COVID-19 cases and deaths in Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, Bahrain and Qatar continue to fall drastically for the second consecutive week.

Kuwait

Kuwait today confirmed 330 new cases, one fatality and 717 recoveries, taking the total number of confirmed infections to 141,547, total fatalities to 872, and overall recoveries to 134,750.

According to the latest update by the Ministry of Health, the new cases were detected after 7,458 PCR tests were conducted across the country over the past 24 hours.

Active cases have now touched 5,925, out of which 80 are serious cases under intensive care.

Saudi Arabia

Saudi Arabia’s Ministry of Health reported 322 new cases over the past 24 hours, bringing the total number of confirmed infections in the Kingdom to 356,389.

The total number of recoveries has risen to 345,215 after 428 fresh recoveries were reported over the past 24 hours, with the recovery rate now hitting 96.86.

Fifteen people died due to complications caused by the virus, taking the total number of fatalities to 5,840.

The active cases in the Kingdom has fallen sharply to 5,334, including 699 are critical cases.

Qatar

The Ministry of Public Health announced the detection of 215 new cases, bringing the total cases in Qatar to 138,066

No new fatalities reported over the past 24 hours, keeping the country’s death tally at 237. An additional 248 patients have fully recovered, pushing total people recovered across the country to 135,198. Active cases have now reached 2,631, including 277 that are still under treatment, while 35 are critical under intensive care.

Bahrain

The Ministry of Health announced that 169 people have tested positive in the last 245 hours, bringing the total cases in the Kingdom to 86,185.

One death was reported, taking the Kingdom’s fatality tally to 340. The new cases, including 97 expatriate workers, 71 people infected with the virus after contacts with active cases and one traveller, were detected after 10,026 were conducted across the country.

There were 169 recoveries, increasing total recoveries to 84,335.