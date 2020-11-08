Oman has reported the highest daily tally of new COVID-19 infections in GCC countries, excluding the UAE, with 973 cases. Image Credit: Shutterstock

Oman

The Ministry of Health today registered 973 new coronavirus cases and 15 deaths in Oman. The Sultanate’s tally of COVID-19 infections cases have climbed to 118,140, including 1,301 deaths, according to the ministry’s latest update.

A further 1,313 recoveries were reported over the past 24 hours, pushing overall recoveries to 10,8681. With the spike in new cases and deaths on Sunday, the ministry renewed its call on all community members to adhere to social distancing protocols and precautionary measures issued by the Supreme Committee to stem the spread of the contagion.

Kuwait

Kuwait confirmed 538 new coronavirus infections and three more fatalities over the past 24 hours, according to the latest update by the Ministry of Health.

This takes total cases to 131,743 and total fatalities to 811. The ministry announced the recovery of 687 patients, pushing total recovered people to 122,576. Active cases have now touched 8,356, out of which 121 are critical under intensive care.

Saudi Arabia

Saudi Arabia reported on Sunday 363 new cases of COVID-19, bringing the total number of confirmed infections in the Kingdom to 350,592, according to the Ministry of Health.

The ministry announced that 15 more patients have died from complications caused by COVID-19 in the past 24 hours, taking the total number of virus-related fatalities to 5,540. A further 420 new recoveries were reported over the past 24 hours, raising the total number of people recovered from the deadly virus to 337,386.

Of the new cases, Riyadh recorded the highest daily tally of infections with 62 cases, followed by Medina with 56, Yanbu with 25, Mecca with 25, Jeddah with 22, and Dhahran with 13.The remaining cases were detected in different cities and governorates across the Kingdom. Meanwhile, active cases have been falling steadily with 7,666 reported on Sunday, out of which 757 are critical.

Bahrain

The Ministry of Health announced the detection of 261 new cases of COVID-19 after 9,505 PCR tests were conducted cross the Kingdom. This brings total cases in the Kingdom to 83,264.

The new cases include 76 expatriate workers, 148 new cases are contacts of active cases, and 17 are travel related cases. One more fatality was also reported over the past 24 hours, taking death tally to 329.

There were 237 fresh recoveries, increasing total recoveries to 80,763

Active cases are now 2,172, out of which 2,148 are stable, 55 are hospitalised and 24 are critical under intensive care.

Qatar

A further 190 people have tested positive for COVID-19 in Qatar, taking its tally of infections to 134,203, the Ministry of Public Health said.