Image Credit: Agency

Dubai: The overall tally of COVID-19 infections in Saudi Arabia, Oman, Kuwait, Qatar and Bahrain have now touched 848,854 cases, while the death toll has risen to 8,777.

Saudi Arabia

The Saudi Ministry of Health on Monday reported 232 new cases after reporting record low number of single-day cases for two consecutive days.

The ministry also reported 12 more deaths in the past 24 hours, marking the lowest single-day virus-related fatalities in more than eight months since the outbreak of the coronavirus in the Kingdom. This brings the total number of confirmed infections in the Kingdom to 357,360 and total deaths to 5,896.

The ministry also reported 393 new recoveries over the past 24 hours, raising the total number of people free from the deadly virus to 346,802 with the recovery rate climbing to 97.04 per cent.

Of the new cases, the Riyadh region recorded the highest number of cases with 67, followed by Mecca with 42, Medina with 32, and the Eastern region with 28 cases. The remaining cases were detected in different cities and governorates across the Kingdom.

With the steady drop in the number of daily cases and the spike in recoveries, the active cases in the Kingdom also came down significantly with 4,662 reported over the past 24 hours, out of which 659 are critical cases.

Oman

The Ministry of Health announced that the daily detected COVID-19 cases have continued to fall drastically, with only 215 infections reported on Monday.

This brings total infections in the Sultanate to 123,699, while total deaths have now touched 1,423 as five new fatalities were recorded over the past 24 hours. The total recovered people have risen to 115,216 after 253 fresh recoveries were registered over the last 24 hours.

The ministry has renewed its call on community members to strictly adhere to social distancing protocols and precautionary measures issued by the Supreme Committee and the MoH to curb the spread of the contagion in the Sultanate.

Kuwait

The daily count of coronavirus cases in Kuwait continued to fall significantly, with just 209 new infections reported on Monday.

According to the latest update by the Ministry of Health, the total number of confirmed infections have climbed to 142,635.

Two new fatalities and 658 fresh recoveries were also recorded over the past 24 hours, taking death toll to 880, and overall tally of recoveries to 137,071

The new cases were identified after 4,078 PCR tests were conducted over the past 24 hours, pushing total COVID-19 tests carried out across the country to 1,095,574.

Active cases have now reached 4,684, including 84 seriously infected patients who are under intensive care.

Qatar

The Ministry of Public Health confirmed 185 new cases, bringing the total cases in Qatar to 138,833.

No new fatalities reported over the past 24 hours, keeping the country’s death tally at 237. A further 228 patients have fully recovered, pushing total people recovered across the country to 136,090. Active cases have now reached 2,506, including 280 that are still under treatment, while 32 critical patients are under intensive care.

Bahrain

The Ministry of Health announced 142 new cases in the last 24 hours, bringing the total in the Kingdom to 86,327.

No deaths were reported over the last 24 hours, keeping the Kingdom’s fatality tally at 341. Of the new cases, 59 are expatriate workers, while 78 people had infected with the virus after contacting active cases and five travel related.

The new cases were detected after 9,845 PCR tests were conducted across the Kingdom. There were 192 fresh recoveries, increasing total recoveries to 84,977.