Saudi Arabia's Ministry of Health recorded on Thursday 230 new COVID-19 cases over the past 24 hours, marking a steady decline in single-day infections that have remained below 300 for many days.

Kuwait

The coronavirus infected 314 people in Kuwait in the past 24 hours, raising the infection cases to 143,574. Two COVID-19 patients died, bringing the death toll to 884.

The number of people hospitalized with the virus currently stands at 4,016, with 84 of them in intensive care units, according to ministry spokesman Dr. Abdullah Al Sanad, who revealed that some 11,039 swab tests were conducted over the last day out of a total of 1,118,620.

Saudi Arabia

Saudi Arabia’s Ministry of Health recorded on Thursday 230 new cases over the past 24 hours, marking a steady decline in single-day infections that have remained below 300 for many days.

The ministry also reported 11 more deaths in the past 24 hours, marking the lowest single-day virus-related fatalities in more than eight months since the outbreak of the coronavirus in the Kingdom.

This brings the total number of confirmed infections in the kingdom to 358,102 and the deaths to 5,930.

The ministry also reported 368 new recoveries over the past 24 hours, raising the total number of people free from the deadly virus to 347,881 with the recovery rate climbing to 97.14 per cent.

Of the new cases, Riyadh recorded the highest number of cases with 78 followed by Mecca with 42, the Eastern region with 29 and the Medina with 20 cases.

The remaining cases were detected in different cities and governorates across the kingdom.

With the steady drop in the number of daily cases and the spike in recoveries, the active cases in the kingdom also came down significantly with 4,291 reported on Thursday, and out of the total, 607 were critical cases.

Qatar

Qatar’s Ministry of Public Health (MOPH) announced Thursday 221 new confirmed cases, of which 165 are from community cases and 56 from travellers returning from abroad who are subject to quarantine.

The ministry also recorded 228 recoveries from the virus during the past 24 hours, bringing the total number of cases that recovered in Qatar to 136,741.

Oman

Oman’s Ministry of Health announced 184 new confirmed cases, bringing the total number of COVID-19 patients in the Sultanate to 124,329.

A total of 115,866 out of the COVID-19 patients in the Sultanate have recovered, the ministry said.

Meanwhile, the total number of COVID-19 related death cases stood at 1,435, the ministry added.

It also pointed out that 25 cases were hospitalized over the past 24 hours, adding that the total number of current hospitalized COVID-19-infected patients stands at 202, of them 106 are in intensive care units (ICU).

Bahrain

Out of 10,866 COVID-19 tests carried out yesterday, 133 new cases have been detected among 68 expatriate workers, 56 new cases are contacts of active cases, and 9 are travel related. There were 106 recoveries from COVID-19, increasing total recoveries to 85,463.