Coronavirus cases in Saudi Arabia have continued to drop significantly. Image Credit: AFP

Dubai: Coronavirus cases in Saudi Arabia have continued to drop significantly, with 94 new infections reported on Monday, according to the Ministry of Health.

The ministry also reported 10 more deaths over the past 24 hours. This brings the total number of confirmed infections in the Kingdom to 363,155 and total deaths to 6,256.

The ministry also reported 166 new recoveries over the past 24 hours, raising the total number of people recovered from the deadly virus to 354,609, with the recovery rate rising to 97.57 per cent.

With the recoveries surpassing the newly detected cases, the active cases have also dropped to 2,290, out of which 347 are critical.

Bahrain

An additional 294 new cases have been reported in Bahrain, bringing the total confirmed cases in the Kingdom to 93,478.

No new fatalities were reported over the past 24 hours, keeping fatality tally at 352, the Ministry of Health said in its latest update.

The new cases were detected among 149 expatriate workers, while 127 new cases are due to contacts with active cases, and 18 are travel related. There were 128 recoveries, increasing total recoveries to 90,686

The active cases have now touched 2,440, including 2,427 that are stable, while there are 13 critical cases under intensive care.

Kuwait

The Ministry of Health confirmed the detection of 269 new cases of COVID-19, bringing total infections to 151,343. No new deaths have been reported, leaving total fatalities at 937, according to the ministry’s latest update.

A further 281 patients have fully recovered, raising total recoveries to 147,271. The active cases have now touched 3,135, including 53 that are critical and still receiving intensive care treatment.

Qatar

The Ministry of Public Health confirmed the detection of 207 new coronavirus cases, bringing the total infections in Qatar to 144,644. No new fatalities were reported over the past 24 hours, leaving the death toll at 245.

According to the ministry’s latest update, a further 117 patients have fully recovered, pushing the total number of people recovered from the virus across the country to 141,925. Active cases have now touched 2,474, including 263 that are stable under treatment, while 32 are critical under intensive care.

Oman

Oman’s Ministry of Health registered 180 new coronavirus cases and 1 death in the Sultanate.

The total cases in the country have now touched 129,584 including 1,502 deaths, according to the ministry’s latest update.