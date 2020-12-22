Saudi Arabia Amaala Image Credit: Okaz

Dubai: The fatality tally in Saudi Arabia, Oman, Kuwait, Bahrain and Qatar has touched 9,145 on Tuesday.

Kuwait

Kuwait today reported 298 new cases of COVID-19, taking the total number of confirmed infections to 148,507. One fatality was reported over the past 24 hours, raising total deaths to 923, the Ministry of Health said in its latest update.

An additional 214 patients have fully recovered, pushing total recoveries to 144,356.

The active cases have now touched 3,228, including 53 critical cases under intensive care.

Oman

The Sultanate today confirmed the detection of 212 new coronavirus cases and one fatality, bringing the country’s total infections to 128,143 and death toll to 1,490. A further 200 patients have fully recovered, pushing total recoveries to 119,945, according to the latest update by the Ministry of Health.

The ministry urged everyone to adhere to social distancing protocols and precautionary measures in place to stem the COVID-19 pandemic.

Saudi Arabia

Saudi Arabia’s Ministry of Health today confirmed 181 new coronavirus cases, bringing the total number of confirmed infections in the Kingdom to 361,359.

Eight more virus-related deaths were reported over the past 24 hours, marking the lowest single-day fatalities in many months following the outbreak of the pandemic in the Kingdom. This brings the total number of fatalities from complications caused by COVID-19 to 6,139.

An additional160 new recoveries were registered over the past 24 hours, raising the total number of people recovered from the deadly virus to 352,249, with the recovery rate rising to 97.47 per cent.

With the significant fall in new infections, the active cases has also dropped to 2,971, out of which 404 were critical cases.

Bahrain

Bahrain today reported 168 new cases of COVID-19, bringing the total confirmed cases in the Kingdom to 90,450. Out of the new cases, 69 are expatriate workers, 83 newly infected people infected after contacting active cases, and 16 are travel related. One death was reported over the past 24 hours, taking fatality tally to 350.

There were 211 fresh recoveries, increasing total recoveries to 88,542. The active cases have now touched 1,558, including 1,545 that are stable, while there are 36 cases still receiving treatment and 13 are critical under intensive care.

Qatar

The Ministry of Public Health today announced the detection of 149 new coronavirus cases, bringing the total infections in Qatar to 142,308.

No new fatalities were reported over the past 24 hours, keeping fatality tally at 243.