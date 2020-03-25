This picture taken on March 24 from Al Hamra Tower, tallest business building in Kuwait, shows a view of the empty streets in Kuwait City during a government-imposed curfew as a measure to prevent further spread of COVID-19 coronavirus disease. Image Credit: AFP

Cairo: Around 350 Egyptians are due later Wednesday to fly from Kuwait to their homeland as part of emergency flights arranged between the two countries to transport foreign residents who want to depart to Egypt.

They will board a flight operated by Egypt’s state-owned airline EgyptAir. The 350 passengers are mainly Egyptian nationals who were in Kuwait on visit visas, but were unable to leave the country after air traffic was halted between the two countries as part of precautions against the coronavirus, sources at Kuwait’s Directorate General of Civil Aviation said, according to Kuwaiti newspaper Al Rai.

The group also includes eight administratively deported people, the sources said without details.

An EgyptAir plane is due to arrive in Kuwait Wednesday with no passengers on board and leave carrying the 350 people in the afternoon, the sources added.

The carrier is scheduled to operate a daily flight from Kuwait to Egypt until March 30.