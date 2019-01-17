Manama: US Special Representative for Iran, Brian Hook, has condemned the terror activities conducted by Iran that aim to destabilise the region during a roundtable discussion in Bahrain.
“Bahrain is a key partner in our Iran strategy. Iran’s support of proxies here in Bahrain is part of a much larger strategy to destabilise the region. Iran must stop testing and proliferating missiles, stop launching and developing nuclear-capable missiles, and stop supporting its militias in Lebanon, Syria, Iraq, Bahrain, and Yemen,” Hook, who is also a senior policy advisor to the Secretary of State, said at the discussion arranged by the Bahrain Centre for Strategic, International and Energy Studies (Derasat).
“Together, our two nations work closely to promote stability and strengthen security. Iran, on the other hand, has tried to weaken national identity in Bahrain and create sectarian divisions. But Bahrain’s leaders have responded by deepening their commitment to peaceful coexistence and religious freedom.”
Hook attended the discussions and held talks with the foreign minister Shaikh Khalid Bin Ahmad Al Khalifa after he returned to Bahrain in conjunction with the visit of Secretary of State Mike Pompeo to the region.
During his visit to Bahrain last week and seven other countries in the region, Pompeo stressed the significance of countering Iran’s malign efforts, Iranian Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) proxies and Iranian sanctions evasion.
Derasat Chairman Shaikh Abdullah Bin Ahmad Al Khalifa stressed in his remarks the “longstanding relations between Bahrain and the United States, and Bahrain’s commitment to the US’s strategy to combat Iran’s destabilising activities.”
“This meeting highlighted the importance of convening relevant stakeholders in Research Centres such as Derasat as a way of coordinating efforts and creating partnerships and we look forward to continue our efforts in this regard,” he said.
Prior to his appointment, Hook served as Director of the Policy Planning Staff from 2017 to 2018.
He held several senior positions in the Bush Administration, including Assistant Secretary of State for International Organisations, Senior Advisor to the US Ambassador to the United Nations, Special Assistant to the President for Policy in the White House Chief of Staff’s office and Counsel, Office of Legal Policy, at the Justice Department.