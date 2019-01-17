“Bahrain is a key partner in our Iran strategy. Iran’s support of proxies here in Bahrain is part of a much larger strategy to destabilise the region. Iran must stop testing and proliferating missiles, stop launching and developing nuclear-capable missiles, and stop supporting its militias in Lebanon, Syria, Iraq, Bahrain, and Yemen,” Hook, who is also a senior policy advisor to the Secretary of State, said at the discussion arranged by the Bahrain Centre for Strategic, International and Energy Studies (Derasat).