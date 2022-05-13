Dubai: Bahrain has announced an official three-day mourning during which flags in the Kingdom of Bahrain will be lowered at half-mast following the death of President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Bahrain News Agency reported.
At an order by King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa, the Royal Court has mourned the demise of Sheikh Khalifa.
The Royal Court paid homage to the late UAE President who passed away after a life rich in achievements to serve the UAE people as well as the Arab and Islamic nations. It extended most sincere condolences to the Al Nahyan family and the UAE people, praying to Allah the Almighty to bless the deceased with mercy and rest his soul in vast paradise.
Oman also declared three days of mourning following the passing of UAE President Sheikh Khalifa Bin Zayed Al Nahyan.
In a statement issued, Oman News Agency (ONA) quoting Diwan of Royal Court said three days of official mourning will be observed starting from Friday, May 13 until Sunday, May 15 as a mark of respect. Flags will fly at half mast during the three days.