Manama: Bahrain saw an unprecedented voter turnout of 73 percent at Saturday’s parliamentary and municipal elections, the minister of justice has said.
“This epic turnout is the biggest ever since the 2002 elections,” the minister, Nawaf Al Moawda told a press conference Saturday evening.
“It’s also a testament of the Bahraini people’s eagerness to take part in this constitutional duty.”
Polling centers have closed at 8 pm local time.
Bahrain’s 6th elections were held on Saturday in the Kingdom to elect 40 representatives to the Council of Representatives and 30 representatives to the Municipal Councils, for the next four years.
The preliminary rate of voter turnout of 73 percent, the largest turnout in Bahrain’s history, exceeded the 67 percent recorded at last elections in 2018.