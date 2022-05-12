Dubai: Bahrain’s Special Investigation Unit (SIU) has announced it is investigating 15 cases of ill-treatment and torture allegedly carried out by members of the Public Security Forces.
The SIU said it has heard the testimonies of 23 complainants and four eyewitnesses, while eight complainants have been referred to the Forensic Medicine and Psychological Support Division. As many as 28 accused (employees at the Public Security Forces) have been interrogated so far.
Following the completion of investigations into the allegation that an individual was subjected to physical abuse by a police officer, the accused was referred to competent criminal court to face trial, the SIU added.
The unit also referred three cases to department courts within the Interior Ministry to impose appropriate disciplinary penalty on them. Other cases are still being looked into.
On April 12, Bahrain’s High Criminal Court issued a ruling, sentencing three members of the Public Security Forces to three years in prison for physically assaulting two inmates.