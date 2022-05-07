Cairo: More than 100,000 cars used the King Fahd Causeway that links Saudi Arabia and Bahrain during the Eid Al Fitr holiday, a figure reflecting high density of passengers on the vital bridge a Saudi television reported.
Around 107,000 cars from Saudi Arabia heading to Bahrain travelled on the bridge during the three days of the Eid, i.e. around 25 cars per minute on average, Al Ekhbariya TV added.
The King Fahd Causeway Authority earlier said on its twitter that 16,796 cars had used the bridge during 12 hours of the second day of the Eid that began on Monday.
The operator posted a video showing its personnel handing gifts to travellers on the Eid occasion.
The King Fahd Causeway was inaugurated in 1986 and has since been vital for movement between Saudi Arabia and Bahrain, two members of the six-nation Gulf Cooperation Council.
Last March, several COVID-19 restrictions for arrivals in Saudi Arabia using the bridge were lifted.
The scrapped curbs included the mandatory vaccination certificate, PCR tests before and upon arrival as well as quarantine for travellers.
Relaxation of the curbs on the 25km-long bridge was due to a marked decline in coronavirus cases in Saudi Arabia.