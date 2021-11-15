Dubai: Bahrain has become the first country in the world to authorise the emergency use of the Evusheld to combat the COVID-19, Bahrain News Agency (BNA) reported.
The National Health Regulatory Authority (NHRA) yesterday approved the emergency use of Evusheld.
The drug will be available to those 18 years and above, who are immunocompromised or who are taking immunosuppressive drugs, or for individuals with occupations that put them at risk of infection.
The decision follows the evaluation of data provided by the manufacturer AstraZeneca, carried out by the NHRA’s Pharmaceutical Products Regulation department.
Evusheld is made from a mixture of two antibodies, which achieved a “statistically significant decrease in cases of acute or fatal COVID-19 infection” in patients who were not hospitalised and those with symptoms ranging from mild to moderate.