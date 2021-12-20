Dubai: An internationally wanted woman, along with three other accomplices, have been arrested in Bahrain for 'buying' and forcing several women into prostitution, Bahraini media reported.
The prime suspect admitted to buying three women for BD130 each (Dh1,266), locking them up, and selling them to clients looking for sex services. The court also jailed three of her accomplices, a man and two women, for being involved in the crime. Bahrain police pressed human trafficking charges against the four suspects.
Thailand police had issued an international arrest warrant through Interpol for the woman. Acting on a tipoff, Bahrain police initiated a man-hunt and soon spotted the suspect with a Bahraini man in Juffair.
The woman, along with the man, both taken into custody for investigation. Police said she immediately confessed to her involvement in the sex racket and shocked officers when she said that she buys women for BD130 each.
She added she recently bought three women and locked them up in an apartment, where the three suspects brought customers looking for sex services.
The Bahrain man, who was also involved in the crime, said he had known the suspect for the past 10 years, and he was helping her in the business.