Jerusalem: Israel and Bahrain will officially establish diplomatic relations on Sunday at a ceremony in Manama, an Israeli official said, after the two states reached a US-brokered normalisation deal last month.
A visiting delegation from Israel and officials in Bahrain will sign a "joint communique (that) is the establishment of full diplomatic relations," an Israel official in Manama told reporters.
UAE reached an agreement with Israel to establish official relations on August 13, and a similar agreement with Bahrain was announced on September 11.
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu earlier said that the agreements to normalise relations with the UAE and Bahrain would pump “billions” into the Israeli economy.