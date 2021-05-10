Dubai: Bahrain’s Ministry of Health yesterday issued a decision amending some health requirements that must be adhered to in restaurants and cafes, local media reported
According to the decision, a maximum of 50 per cent capacity is inside restaurants and cafes.
For special event reservations, no more than 20 people are allowed per group. Keeping the attendee’s contact information will be the responsibility of the person making the reservation.
The service inside the restaurant or cafe shall be limited to those vaccinated or for those who have recovered from COVID-19.
Children under the age of 12 shall be allowed to enter the premises but need to be accompanied by an adult who has been vaccinated.
Cinema restrictions
The ministry has also issued a decision concerning health requirements that must be applied to cinemas to curb the spread of coronavirus.
Accordingly, tickets must be booked in advance whenever possible, and separate entrances and exits are set, with organisers placed at the doors to ensure the entry and exit process of visitors, prevent crowding, and ensure the existence of social distancing distances.