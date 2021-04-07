Cairo: Starting from the first day of Eid Al Fitr, which follows the Ramadan month, indoor services in Bahrain will be limited to those who have received two doses of the vaccines against COVID-19 and those who have recovered from the disease, the kingdom’s national medical team said.
The indoor services are those offered by restaurants and coffee shops, the indoor gyms, swimming pools, cinemas, spas, recreational games centres, indoor halls as well as sports events. Children aged under 18 years accompanied by their inoculated parents will be allowed into these sites.
While observing precautions including social distancing, all categories of the people will have access to outdoor services offered by restaurants and cafes , outdoor gyms as well as playgrounds, swimming pools, recreational facilities and cinemas.
Also starting from the first day of Eid Al Fitr expected on May 12, PCR testing will be scrapped for returning passengers who have already got vaccinated or recovered from COVID-19 by proving their status via the smartphone app “Mogtama Wai” (An Aware Society).
Bahrain has recently experienced a spike in virus infection rates that the National Medical Taskforce Team attributed to big gatherings and ignoring precautions.
The kingdom’s health authorities so far have recorded a tally of 150,811 virus cases and 545 fatalities.