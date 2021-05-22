Dubai: Effective from tomorrow (Sunday), the entry to Bahrain will be restricted for Bahrainis, GCC nationals and holders of residence visas from India, Pakistan, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, and Nepal, Bahrain News Agency reported.
The Nationality, Passports and Residence Affairs (NPRA) announced that passengers arriving from the aforementioned countries will have to be quarantined for 10 days, present a certificate confirming the result of a negative PCR test containing a QR code, no more than 48 hours before their arrival.
The NPRA said that all arrivals must conduct a PCR test upon arrival, and there will be a second PCR test for arrivals who plan to stay in Bahrain for a period of more than 5 days, and a third PCR test 10 days after the date of arrival.
The NPRA’s decision comes a day after Bahrain recorded the highest daily COVID-19 infection with 2,858 testing positive for the deadly virus, taking the Kingdom’s cases to 212,151. There were 1,560 recoveries, increasing total recoveries to 191,522.
Four expats, nine Bahraini men and one Bahraini woman died yesterday, taking the death toll to 794.