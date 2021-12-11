Dubai: Bahrain’s Ministry of Health has confirmed the detection of first case of the COVID-19 Omicron variant, state news agency (BNA) reported.
The ministry said that all necessary protocols and precautions have been taken, including the isolation and precautionary quarantine of the patient afterr his arrival from abroad.
The Ministry said that the patient did not have any local contact and was in isolation upon arrival.
In line with the directives of the Cabinet and the Government Executive Committee, the ministry affirmed that it would continue to monitor the global situation and will take all necessary measures to protect public health.
The ministry stressed the importance of adhering to all precautionary health measures issued by the National Medical Taskforce for Combatting the Coronavirus (COVID-19) and urged all to get vaccinated and receive a booster shot.