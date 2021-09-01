Cairo: Bahrain has removed India, Pakistan, Panama and the Dominican Republic from a travel red list due to COVID-19.
In a travel update, the Bahrain Civil Aviation authorities said they have added to the red list five more countries namely Bosnia and Herzegovina, Slovenia, Ethiopia, Costa Rica and Ecuador, starting from September 3, the kingdom’s news agency BNA reported.
The PCR coronavirus-detecting tests, done before arrival in Bahrain, are no longer required for those entering the kingdom from non-red list countries whose vaccination certificates are recognised, according to the agency, citing the travel update.
However, all passengers arriving in Bahrain will continue to undergo PCR tests on arrival and on the fifth and 10th days after their stay.
Passengers from red list countries, including those who have transited through these countries in the preceding 14 days, are denied entry to Britain, except for Bahraini citizens and foreign residents.
Countries on the red list include Sri Lanka, Tunisia, Georgia, Bangladesh, the Philippines, Nepal, Iran, Iraq, Malaysia, Vietnam, South Africa, Uganda, Zimbabwe, Namibia, Mozambique and Malawi.