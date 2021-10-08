Cairo: Bahrain has updated travel measures related to COVID-19 curbs, removing 11 more countries from its Red List.
The kingdom’s civil aviation authorities said that as of October 10, South Africa, Namibia, Uganda, Mozambique, Zimbabwe, Malawi, Bangladesh, Indonesia, Myanmar, Georgia, and Ecuador will be removed from the list.
Romania was, meanwhile, added to the Red List in the latest update, raising to 16 the total number of countries placed on the list.
The Bahraini Civil Aviation Affairs said the update was based on a recommendation made by the country’s National Taskforce for Combatting COVID-19
In August, Bahrain removed India, Pakistan, Panama and the Dominican Republic from the Red List.
The pre-arrival PCR tests are no longer required for those entering Bahrain from non-Red List countries whose vaccination certificates are recognised.
Passengers from Red List countries, including those who have transited through those countries in the preceding 14 days, are banned from entering Bahrain. Only Bahraini citizens and foreign residents are exempted from the ban.