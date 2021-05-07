Dubai: Bahrain has announced that entry to indoor dining services will be made available on first day of Eid for vaccinated and recovered citizens, residents and visitors who show proof of vaccination in the BeAware Bahrain app or other official application approved by the GCC countries.
According to the National Medical Taskforce for Combating the Coronavirus, visitors from other countries must prove that they have received the vaccination by presenting an acceptance card of certified vaccination, provided upon arrival to the Kingdom.
Entry to indoor services is permitted to children under 12 years of age if a vaccinated or recovered person accompanies them. Children in the age group 12-17 are allowed entry in all cases
No access
Non-vaccinated and non-recovered people will have no access to indoor dining services of restaurants and cafes, gymnasiums, swimming pools, indoor cinemas, spas, indoor and outdoor game centres, events, exhibitions and conferences, fan attendance at indoor and outdoor sporting events.
Task Force officials said that all groups of people are allowed outdoor services of restaurants and cafes, open gyms and outdoor playground, swimming pools and outdoor cinemas by maintaining social distancing standards.
Officials said that all decisions are subject to periodic review based on epidemiological data. The team also urged to continue adhering to COVID-19 protocols by everyone, particularly vulnerable to infection. Extreme caution is advised for elderly, pregnant and breastfeeding women, people with chronic disease and those who are overweight.