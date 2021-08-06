Cairo: Bahraini civil aviation authorities have updated a red list of countries from which travellers are banned to enter the kingdom as part of measures to contain the spread of COVID-19.
Three more countries, namely Georgia, Ukraine and Malawi, have been added to the list effective August 12.
Other countries on the list are Bangladesh, India, Pakistan, Sri Lanka, Nepal, Iran, Indonesia, Vietnam, the Philippines, Malaysia, Iraq, Tunisia, Magnolia, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Myanmar, Panama, South Africa, Namibia, Uganda, Zimbabwe, and Mozambique.
Travellers arriving from the red list countries, including those who have transited through them in the preceding 14 days, are barred from entering Bahrain, with exception of Bahraini citizens or foreign residents, the Bahraini news agency BNA reported.
Passengers aged six and above who are eligible for entry, whether vaccinated or not, must present a negative PCR test result with a QR code, conducted within 48 hours of their departure. Further testing is required upon arrival and on the 10th day of mandatory quarantine. Payment for testing may be made on arrival or through the “BeAware Bahrain” app.
All other travel procedures for arrivals in Bahrain from non-red list countries remain in place, BNA said.
The red list countries are modified on the basis of an assessment made by Bahrain’s National Medical Taskforce for Combatting COVID-19 and is periodically reviewed based on the international virus-related developments.