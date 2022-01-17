Dubai: Binge-watching Turkish series apparently led a Bahraini woman to file for divorce from her husband. She alleged that he was not as romantic as the Turkish actor.
According to lawyer Taqi Hussein, a Bahraini woman decided to end her marriage after five years because of her obsession with Turkish series had led her to believe that her husband is unromantic and not similar to Turkish actors.
The lawyer, however, said the husband had done all his family duties to the fullest, but the “fake romance” of the Turkish series destroyed the family life.
The lawyer said in recent times, the husband became angry at his wife’s binge-watching of Turkish series, and her insistence that he become as romantic as the actor in the series.
According to the husband and with the recent rains in the Kingdom, the wife asked him to walk under the rain and kiss her, but he refused to do so, something which prompted the woman to file for divorce.