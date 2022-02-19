Dubai: Passengers coming to Bahrain will no longer need to take a PCR test on arrival from Sunday, local media reported.
A Civil Aviation Affairs statement, carried by Bahrain News Agency (BNA), also said that the passengers need not quarantine themselves after entering the kingdom.
People who have had contact with active COVID-19 patients, including those who do not have a “Green Shield” on their BeAware app, are also no longer required to stay in quarantine, said the National Medical Taskforce for Combating the COVID-19 pandemic.
Taskforce officials also said they are limiting the requirement of taking the COVID-19 test to those having symptoms, in a move of further easing coronavirus-related protocols. The Taskforce called on all to adhere strictly to other preventive and safety measures.