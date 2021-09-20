Dubai: Bahrain has strongly rejected the false allegations in the resolution issued by the European Parliament on the UAE, Bahrain News Agency (BNA) reported.
The Ministry of Foreign Affairs stressed that the European Parliament’s resolution is based on incorrect information, lacks credibility, and ignores the outstanding achievements of the UAE regarding human development, preserving human rights, promoting principles of justice and equality, and providing a decent life for all citizens and residents in compliance with its constitution and national laws.
The ministry highlighted in a statement the UAE record of human rights protection and adherence to the values of equality, justice and non-discrimination, in addition to its classification among the countries of “very high human development” in the Human Development Index of the United Nations Development Programme.