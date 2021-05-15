Dubai: Three mosques in Bahrain’s capital Manama have been temporarily shut for failing to comply with COVID-19 safety regulations concerning Eid Al Fitr prayers, local media reported.
The authorities have ordered the closure to enable teams to track infections, carry out the disinfection operation and ascertain proper compliance and implementation of the precautionary procedures.
The ministry called on all to assume the religious and national responsibility and fully adhere to health regulations to ensure the safety of all citizens and residents.
In addition, a restaurant in Muharraq was shut for a week for flouting COVID-19 restrictions.
According to officials, the facility failed to comply with the regulatory procedures mandated by Ministerial Resolution No. 51 of 2020 for restaurants and cafes.
The ministry also handed out warnings to some shops to ensure full compliance with the safety protocols. The Inspection Department said they would intensity field visits to ensure health protocols during the Eid Al Fitr holidays.
The closures of mosques and restaurant comes as Bahrain recorded 17 COVID-19-related deaths, the highest number of daily deaths recorded since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.
The deaths included six female citizens, seven male expats and four male citizens.
No further information was provided on whether they suffered any pre-existing conditions.