Dubai: An Asian man has been sentenced to three months, followed by deportation, for attacking a taxi driver after refusing to pay the fee of 3 Bahraini dinars, local media reported.
The defendant reportedly got drunk while in Gudaibiya and then hailed the taxi to get back home. The pair agreed on 3 dinars. However, the defendant asked the driver “you want money?” before disembarking the car and attacking him.
“I saw him raising his hand looking for a taxi. And I offered him my service,” the taxi driver told prosecutors. “When we arrived at the destination he asked me if I wanted to get paid and I answered yes”. He then got down from the car and attacked me,” the driver added.
Based on the medical reports, that said the defendant broke one of the driver’s fingers and caused him several injuries. the man was held convicted and jailed for 3 months.