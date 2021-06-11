Dubai: A Bahraini citizen has been arrested for slapping an expatriate washing a car, local media reported.
The shocking footage of the Bahraini citizen slapping the unidentified expat has gone viral on social media, prompting authorities to act and arrest the attacker.
The footage purportedly filmed from a building next to the scene was uploaded on social media and went viral soon. In the video, a man of Asian nationality is seen washing a car, as another man in shorts and T-shirt standing next to him starts yelling.
Soon, both the men get involved in an altercation, following which one man charges at the other and slaps him hard in a fit of rage. The video also shows the car owner forcing away the visibly shocked victim and throwing away the man’s work tools.
The video rolls on with the man continuing to yell as the victim staggers towards his bike. The video ends with the man lying unconscious near his bicycle as the attacker walks away.
However, soon after receiving a report about the video, the Public Prosecution sprang into action and quickly opened an investigation. Investigators, based on evidence collected, got hold of the suspect and took him into custody.
The Capital Governorate Chief Prosecutors charged the suspect with physically attacking a man. There is no information available on the condition of the victim.