Dubai: Bahrain has announced more alternative sentencing reforms to modernise its sentencing framework, state news agency (BNA) reported.
The new prison reform says all prisoners are eligible for “alternative sentencing” even prior to starting to serve their sentences.
Earlier, adult prisoners were required to serve one half of a custodial sentence before becoming eligible for alternative sentencing. This decision has now been revoked, making all prisoners potentially eligible for alternative sentencing.
Alternative sentences may include community service, home detention, exclusion orders, non-contact orders, electronic tagging, rehabilitation programmes or compensation.
The reforms will see more offenders serving their sentences in the community and a review of existing prisoners for transfer to alternative sentencing and early release. Alternative sentences will be considered by the Courts on application by the prosecution and upon being satisfied that the offender does not pose a risk to the public.
A government spokesperson said: “As part of the wide-ranging criminal justice reforms, Bahrain’s Courts will now be in a position to make much greater use of alternative sentencing and the justice system will more clearly focussed on the rehabilitation of offenders and their reintegration into society.”