Manama: The International and Interpol Affairs at the General Directorate of Anti-Corruption and Economic and Electronic Security has arrested two international fugitives wanted by a friendly country.
As reported by the Bahrain News Agency (BNA), Interpol had issued Red Notices for them in relation to two separate murder cases.
The arrests were made possible through international cooperation and coordination between Bahrain and Interpol.
Following the directives of law enforcement and in coordination with the Public Prosecution, the Directorate said that the two individuals were handed over to the security authorities of the concerned country.